As ‘The King,’ Pelé enchanted fans and dazzled opponents

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. He was among the most recognizable figures in the world at the time of his death on Thursday. Pelé was among the game’s most prolific scorers and spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents. His grace, athleticism and moves were mesmerizing. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style of play that revolutionized soccer. He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport. His journey began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

By TALES AZZONI and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.