Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign ministry has summoned Russia’s ambassador to explain why Moscow has placed a Bulgarian journalist working for an international investigative website on a wanted list. Christo Grozev, the leading Bellingcat researcher on Russia, has focused this year on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said Thursday that his country has not been informed through official channels by Russia about any charges brought against Grozev. “This act is unacceptable … and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen,” he said. Grozev said in a tweet on Monday that he had no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put him on its “wanted list.”

