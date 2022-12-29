‘I think of them’: Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls remembered

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — On April 14, 2014, fighters for the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram stormed a school in the Chibok community of Nigeria’s Borno state and abducted 276 girls who had been preparing for science exams. The kidnappings from the Government Girls Secondary School sparked a #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign involving celebrities worldwide. The missing girls are being remembered now with new sculptures created by French artist Prune Nourry in collaboration with Obafemi Awolowo University. Inspired by ancient Nigerian Ife terracotta heads, the series titled “Statues Also Breathe” recreates the girls facial expressions and hair patterns. Nourry hopes the sculptures in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos remind the world of a largely forgotten tragedy.

