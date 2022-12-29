Serbs revoke troop alert, remove some roadblocks in Kosovo

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia has revoked combat readiness of its troops on the border with Kosovo as Serbs started removing more than a dozen of roadblocks in the north of the state. It’s a sign of easing of tensions that have sparked fears of a new conflict in the Balkans. Earlier on Thursday, Kosovo reopened a border crossing with Serbia after a nearby barricade that led to its closure was first removed. Later on Thursday, Serbs in Kosovo dismantled another roadblock and more are set to follow. The move could defuse weeks of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia that raised fears of clashes between the former war foes. The European Union welcomed the de-escalation of tensions.

