Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 passengers dead

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others. Police said the crash drew emergency aid from beachgoers who had been enjoying the water during the southern summer. Queensland state police said one helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach on the Gold Coast. One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access. Police official Gary Worrell said people on Jet Skis, family boaters and others rushed to help.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.