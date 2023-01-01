Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians say Israeli forces killed a Palestinian militant and a civilian during clashes that erupted when troops entered a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank. Al-Aqsa Brigades, a militant group linked with President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, said one of those killed, Samer Houshiyeh, was a member. A hospital official in Jenin identified the other fatality as civilian Fouad Abed. The Palestinian health ministry said he was 25. The Israeli military said it entered the town to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.