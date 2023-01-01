Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians during a confrontation that erupted when troops entered a village in the occupied West Bank. One of those killed early Monday was later claimed by an armed Palestinian group as a member. The Israeli military said it had entered the village of Kafr Dan to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed. Israel says most were militants but others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.