Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians during a confrontation that erupted when troops entered a village in the occupied West Bank. One of those killed early Monday was later claimed by an armed Palestinian group as a member. The Israeli military said it had entered the village of Kafr Dan to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed. Israel says most were militants but others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.