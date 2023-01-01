Israeli army kills Palestinian militant, teen in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians say Israeli forces killed a militant and a teenage boy during clashes that erupted when troops entered a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank. A hospital official in Jenin identified the two Monday as Samer Houshiyeh, 21, who was shot with several gunshots in the chest, and Fouad Abed, 17, a civilian. Al-Aqsa Brigades, a militant group linked with President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, said Houshiyeh was a member. The Israeli military said it entered the town to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006.

