Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear assets, inmates

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan and India say they have exchanged lists of their nuclear facilities as part of a 1988 agreement that bans them from attacking each other’s installations. They also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody. Pakistan and India have had strained relations since their independence from colonial British rule in 1947 over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. They have fought three wars, built up their armies and also developed nuclear weapons. Pakistan shared a list of 705 detained Indians while India shared a list of 434 Pakistanis in its custody, according to statements released Sunday by both sides.

