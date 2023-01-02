Kimberly Palmer: How to prepare for your next emergency

Emergencies such as power outages or severe weather can happen at any time and can be costly. Unplanned hotel stays, lost documents and damaged property are just a few of the expensive outcomes. But there are ways to get yourself prepared, including setting aside cash and storing essential documents in a safe place, and knowing how to protect your credit even when you have to miss a payment. Getting ready for your next emergency today can be one of the smartest money moves to make as 2023 begins, and you can make it manageable by taking small steps each week.

