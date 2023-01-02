Man arrested on attempted murder charges in machete attack

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a man accused of attacking police with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, has been arrested on attempted murder charges. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine, was awaiting arraignment after his arrest Monday. It isn’t immediately clear whether he has a lawyer who can speak to the allegations. A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether Bickford was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. The suspect was hospitalized after an officer shot him during the confrontation Saturday, just outside the high-security zone for the famous New Year’s celebration.

