Mexico’s Supreme Court elects 1st female chief justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has elected the female chief justice in its history. Justice Norma Lucía Piña was sworn in for her four-year term at the head of the 11-member court, pledging to maintain the independence of the country’s highest court. As chief justice, Piña will also head the entire judicial branch. The 6-5 vote by her fellow ministers Monday came despite pressure by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the ministers. López Obrador had backed another female justice, Yasmín Esquivel, for the top post. But reports emerged recently that Justice Esquivel may have plagiarized an academic paper to get her bachelor’s degree.

