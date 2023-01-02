One dead, three injured in plane crash at Utah airport

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A plane has crashed at a Utah airport after takeoff, killing one person and injuring three just before midday Monday. Provo city officials say one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition and two sustained minor bumps and bruises. The airport in Provo, just south of Salt Lake City, will remain closed until noon on Tuesday. Details of the crash, including its destination and the identities of those on board, have yet to be released. The National Transportation Board says it is investigating. It identified the aircraft as an Embraer 505, a light business jet.

