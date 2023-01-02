Police: 2 kids among 6 people die in Kashmir village attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two children have been killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in Indian-controlled Kashmir a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward homes, killing at least four. Police say the blast on Monday occurred near one of the houses targeted overnight in Dhangri village in southern Rajouri district. A 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died in the blast. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for carrying out the two attacks at Dhangri, which is close to the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan. Hundreds of people assembled in Dhangri to protest the killings. New Delhi’s top administrator in the region condemned what he called the “cowardly terror attack.”

