BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a daily briefing Tuesday that China believes that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting passengers from China lack scientific basis. He says some excessive practices are “even more unacceptable.”

