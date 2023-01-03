Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened for its 2023 session Tuesday. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have controlled both chambers as well as the governor’s office. House leaders have promised a busy January, with the first hearing on abortion rights legislation set for Thursday. But the main job of the session will be using an enormous $17.6 billion surplus to craft a two-year budget. Gov. Tim Walz says his priority for the money will be education. Marijuana legalization is also expected to be a major issue this session.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

