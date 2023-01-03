Florida sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff

POINCIANA, Fla. (AP) — Two people in Florida are in jail after deputies say one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke. At the home, the deputies concluded nobody lived there, but they found a male and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door. The female suspect told them she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house.

