Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has waived his right to an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania so he can be taken to Idaho more quickly. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania and appeared in court there Tuesday. His attorney says the Washington State University criminology graduate student is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent. Kohberger’s family expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but vowed to support him.