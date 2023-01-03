New president to lead Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of last year, trailing only the Borgata. The property is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

