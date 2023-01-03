NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Players and coaches from around the league were overcome with emotion while watching Hamlin be resuscitated back to life Monday night during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati. Fans in Cincinnati and Buffalo held vigils on Tuesday, while Hamlin got moral support from those who know him in his native Pittsburgh. Hamlin’s family expressed gratitude while asking everyone to keep the 24-year-old player in their prayers.