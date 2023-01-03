Utah resort employee dies after being ejected from chairlift

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — An ski patroller at a Utah resort has died after being ejected from a chairlift shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable. The 29-year-old employee fell at least 25 feet from a chairlift into a ravine on Monday. Others aboard different chairs were evacuated by the ski patrol. The death was reported amid record snowfall. The chairlift remained closed while the resort investigated on Tuesday. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was under investigation and that on Wednesday it planned to release the name of the employee, a ski patroller from Millcreek, Utah.

