EU hails high gas storage levels despite Russian cuts

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says natural gas storage levels are high despite Russian attempts to choke off supplies to Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The 27 EU countries stocked up on gas last year in case of winter shortages. The EU commission estimated Wednesday that joint gas storage levels stand at almost 84%. It says levels in December were 13% higher than the 2016-2018 average. Commission spokesman Tim McPhie says “it’s a fairly good position to be in.” Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all gas Europe imported before President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February, but has dropped to around 9%. Energy prices have also tumbled, partly due to mild winter weather in Europe.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.