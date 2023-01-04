Rockets hit US base in eastern Syria, no casualties reported

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says two rockets have struck a base housing American troops in eastern Syria without causing any casualties or material losses. The Wednesday morning attack came as Iran and its allies in the region marked the third anniversary of the killing of Iran’s leading general and chief of the powerful Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad. No one claimed responsibility for the attack in east Syria, where it is not uncommon for bases housing U.S. troops to come under fire. A Syrian opposition war monitor says the rockets were fired by Arab tribesmen in the region who are armed by Iran.

