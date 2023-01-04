Sen. John Kennedy tells supporters he won’t run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy told supporters on Wednesday that he will not run for governor in October. The 2023 gubernatorial race is expected to attract several strong GOP candidates because term limits prevent current Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards from seeking a third straight term — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans hoping to capture the state’s top government post. But with the election about nine months away, only one person, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially launched a gubernatorial bid. It remains unclear who will emerge as a Democratic candidate.

