Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sony has unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda. The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela. Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026. Mizuno said that “As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies.”

