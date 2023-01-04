US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status

SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department. The agreement announced Wednesday allows Daniel Ramirez Medina a chance to obtain lawful status in the U.S. He was arrested at a suburban Seattle apartment complex where immigration agents had gone to find his father. His 46-day detention raised questions about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in the early days of the Trump administration.

