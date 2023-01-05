Forest Service to start Indiana project despite concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is pushing ahead with plans to log or conduct controlled burns in parts of the Hoosier National Forest despite concerns the project could taint the drinking water supply used by more than 100,000 people. Environmental groups and officials in southern Indiana’s Monroe County sued the federal agency in 2020, contending it violated federal law when it decided to proceed with logging and controlled burns over more than 15,000 acres. Opponents worry the project could harm the water quality of nearby Lake Monroe, a reservoir that provides drinking water for about 120,000 people. The Indianapolis Star reports the forest service announced last month that it plans to proceed with the project.

