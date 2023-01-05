Greek coast guard fires warning shots at Turkish patrol boat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says one of its patrol boats has fired warning shots at a Turkish coast guard vessel that was trying to ram it in the eastern Aegean Sea, as tensions between the two neighbors remain high. A Greek coast guard statement said that “the crew fired warning shots in a secure sector and the Turkish coast guard vessel withdrew” toward the Turkish coast. The statement did not make any mention of injuries or damage to either vessel in the incident early Thursday. The incident comes as relations between Greece and Turkey, historic regional rivals and uneasy NATO allies, have been tenser than usual over the past three years.

