Idaho court tosses lawsuits aiming to block abortion bans

The Idaho Supreme Court has ruled that the state Constitution does not implicitly enshrine abortion as a fundamental right. The court dismissed lawsuits brought by Planned Parenthood against the governor and leaders of the Legislature that had sought to block the implementation and enforcement of the state’s new abortion bans. The head of Planned Parenthood in the region said the court’s ruling created a dark day for the state of Idaho, but abortion foes applauded the decision. A majority of the justices said in the ruling that the state Constitution offers no fundamental right to abortion.

