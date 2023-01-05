Palestinians say teen killed by army in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says that a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. It said that Amer Abu Zeitoun died from a gunshot wound to the head after he was shot by Israeli soldiers on Thursday. The police said a joint force came under “massive fire” and confirmed it shot an armed person who fired at them from close range. It was the latest bloodshed in the region that has seen Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge for almost a year. The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 last spring.

