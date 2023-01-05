Sarah Cooper memoir ‘Foolish’ scheduled for October release

NEW YORK (AP) — The title alone of Sarah Cooper’s upcoming memoir is a hint that she doesn’t plan to flatter herself. Cooper has a deal with Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, to write “Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination and Humiliation.” The comedian, author and actor said in a statement Thursday that she hoped to “inspire everyone to risk embarrassing themselves.” Cooper’s previous books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get by Without Even Trying.” She is known to many fans for her parody videos in which she lip-synced comments by then-President Donald Trump.

