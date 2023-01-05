Stabenow’s retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow has announced she won’t run for a fifth term in 2024. Her surprise announcement opens up a seat in a critical battleground state. Democrats hoping to keep their slim Senate majority will try to find a candidate with Stabenow’s broad support while Republicans say they’ll aggressively target the open seat. The 72-year-old Stabenow was first elected in 2000. She says she’s been “inspired by a new generation of leaders” and has “decided to pass the torch.” Stabenow’s impending retirement turns Michigan’s next Senate race into one of the most competitive in the country. But only one Michigan Republican has held a Senate seat in the past 40 years.