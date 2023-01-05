TIMELINE: DNA, video lead officials to Idaho suspect
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Associated Press
Court documents have been unsealed after the suspect in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students made his first court appearance in Idaho. The arrest warrant affidavit, unsealed Thursday, reveals the timeline for how Bryan Kohberger became the man charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. The investigation of the killings discovered that one of the unharmed roommates saw the suspect as he left the house. Surveillance video led police to the white Elantra and then to the suspect’s phone records. The evidence led to his arrest in Pennsylvania and return to Idaho.