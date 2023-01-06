Gianluca Vialli, former Italy striker, dies at 58

Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died. Vialli helped both Sampdoria and Juventus win Serie A and European trophies before becoming a player-manager at Chelsea. He was 58. The Italian soccer federation confirmed Vialli’s death. Vialli announced in 2018 that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer but then said in December 2021 that the disease had returned. With his condition worsening, Vialli announced in mid-December that he was temporarily stepping down from his role as the delegation chief for Italy’s national team. Vialli played for Italy’s national team from 1985-1992, making 59 appearances and scoring 16 goals.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.