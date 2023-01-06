Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. Harry says in his memoir “Spare” that he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He writes that in the heat of battle he regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard. Prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans.” Some veterans and military leaders in Britain said publishing a head count violated an unspoken military code and could increase the security risk for him and for British forces around the world.

