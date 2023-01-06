Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. A decorated officer, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro was replaced on Saturday by Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, who was due to retire next month. The appointment of military chiefs is a sensitive issue. The military has a history of restiveness, failed coup attempts, corruption scandals and has faced accusations of human rights violations. Efforts have been made for years to instill professionalism in the military and insulate it from the country’s traditionally chaotic and corruption-tainted politics.