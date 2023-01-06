Shootings in Albuquerque share target: elected Democrats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico say the three homes of elected Democratic officials in Albuquerque were hit by gunfire and two offices were targeted by shots over the past month. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says local and federal investigators are trying to determine if the attacks are connected. Authorities say someone shot at the homes of two county commissioners, the former campaign office of the attorney general, and the home and office, respectively, of two state senators. The attacks come amid a sharp rise in threats to members of Congress and two years after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and sent lawmakers running for their lives.

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and MORGAN LEE Associated Press

