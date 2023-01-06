Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage

CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Taiwan has expanded its domestic arms industry and extended the national service requirement for all men from four months to a full year to boost its defenses against the rising threat from China. Meanwhile, China accused the U.S. of “publicly hyping” the Thursday passage of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon through the strait. China says its forces monitored the ship the entire time. The U.S. says the strait is international waters.

