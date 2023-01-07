Chicago-area players sent to hospital after grueling workout

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago college postponed two men’s basketball games after five players went to a hospital following a rigorous workout. Concordia University Chicago also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents saying that the team was put through an intense “collegiate-level circuit training” on Dec. 31. Gnan says he’s investigating whether the difficult workout was in response to players missing curfew on a trip to California to play two games. The last player was released from a hospital Saturday. The Cougars postponed games Saturday and last Tuesday.

