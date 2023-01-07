Indian held for unruly behavior with woman on airline flight

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger following a complaint by a woman aboard an Air India flight from New York that he urinated on her in business class. Police spokesperson Suman Nalva said Sunday the passenger, Shankar Mishra, was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought to the Indian capital on Saturday. A New Delhi court sent Mishra to prison for 14 days as police investigate the complaint. Sugata Bhattacharjee, another passenger on the flight, told reporters he saw Mishra consuming excessive liquor and talking incoherently. Meanwhile, the airline grounded one pilot and four cabin crew as it probed the incident.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.