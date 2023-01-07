Pakistani police: Militants kill officer near Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say militants have killed a constable in Pakistan’s northwest after they opened fire on the security van he was traveling in. It is the latest attack since the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan broke a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s shooting in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan’s national security committee has said it will take tough action against militants, ruling out negotiations. The Pakistani Taliban is a separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.

