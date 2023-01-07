UK leader calls crisis meeting over struggling health system

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is gathering government ministers, medics and health service managers in 10 Downing St. for talks aimed at fixing a health care crisis that has seen thousands of patients stranded outside overflowing hospitals. The government said it was “bringing together the best minds from the health and care sectors to help share knowledge and practical solutions.” But the opposition Labour Party dismissed the gathering as “a talking shop.” Britain’s health system faces an inferno of pressures, including rising demand for care after pandemic restrictions were eased; a surge in flu and other winter viruses; and staff shortages. That has led to long waits for ambulances and emergency care in many areas.

