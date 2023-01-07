UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office has called Saturday for a prompt and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. The U.N. official said Saturday that it was encouraging that authorities had announced an investigation into the incident in Nouna. The town is a predominately ethnic Fulani and Muslim community. The U.N. official said in a statement that it was important to “hold all those responsible to account regardless of position or rank.” Local human rights groups allege that volunteer militias supporting Burkina Faso’s army killed dozens of Fulani civilians including children.

