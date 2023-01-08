Amid unrest, Iran’s hardliners turn their anger to France

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hardliners have burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting against cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran’s ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran, now in their fourth month. Anti-government demonstrators have been calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic. Sunday’s demonstrations outside the French embassy follow previous attempts by Iran’s rulers to mobilize their supporters in counter-demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters shouted “Death to France” and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of insulting Iran while urging Paris to stop “animosity” toward Tehran.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.