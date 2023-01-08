Body of 2nd snowmobiler found after Colorado avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Searchers have located the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche this weekend. Crews using dogs and probing the avalanche field recovered the body of a 52-year-old Colorado man on Sunday in the area of Corona Pass outside Winter Park. The body of a another male snowmobiler was found after Saturday’s avalanche. Avalanche danger in the area is currently rated “considerable” — midway up a five-tier scale from “low” to “extreme.” Avalanches have killed at least four people in Colorado this winter, including a man skiing in the Breckenridge area on New Year’s Eve.

