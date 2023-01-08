Harry’s new memoir draws anger and protests in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Protesters in southern Afghanistan have gathered following Prince Harry’s claim in his new memoir that he killed 25 people while serving in the country. Around 20 faculty and students on Sunday demonstrated at a local university in Helmand, the province where British forces were largely concentrated during the NATO and U.S.-led coalition operations in Afghanistan. The demonstrators condemned Harry for his role in military operations in Afghanistan. Others carried posters showing Harry’s portrait with a red ‘x’ across it. Harry’s decision to write about those he allegedly killed while posted with U.K. forces in Afghanistan drew outrage from Taliban officials, and concern from British veterans.

