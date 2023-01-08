Over 150 Rohingya refugees reach ashore in Indonesia

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — More than 100 weak and hungry Rohingya Muslim refugees are among the latest group to reach ashore in Indonesia after a long and dangerous journey aboard a wooden boat. The group of 184 people, including a pregnant woman and children, landed at the Kuala Gigieng beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, which has already received more than 500 Rohingya last year. The refugees say they’re seeking better opportunities than being stuck in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh, where they fled military persecution across the border in Myanmar. Indonesian police say the latest group appears to be in good condition and doctors are tending to the sick. Fishermen on Saturday reported seeing three boats suspected to be carrying refugees, but only one landed on Sunday.

