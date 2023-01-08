Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Searchers have resumed looking for a snowmobiler still missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed a snowmobiler on Saturday. Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin tells The Associated Press the 58-year-old Colorado man still missing Sunday probably didn’t survive. Schroetlin says searchers are using dogs and probing the avalanche field in the area of Rollins Pass outside Winter Park. Avalanche danger in the area is currently rated “considerable” — midway up a five-tier scale from “low” to “extreme.” Avalanches have killed at least four people in Colorado this winter including a man skiing in the Breckenridge area on New Year’s Eve.

