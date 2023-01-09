Canada finalizes agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has finalized an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp. and the United States government to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets. The first four aircraft are anticipated to be delivered in 2026 with full operational capacity for the fleet expected in ten years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has budgeted about US$14 billion for the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. Each jet costs about US$85 million. The full life cycle of the program is expected to cost US$52 billion.

