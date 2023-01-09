Donors offer over $9B for Pakistan after devastating floods

GENEVA (AP) — Dozens of countries and international institutions have pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from this summer’s devastating floods. That’s to help the country through what the U.N. chief called “a climate disaster of monumental scale.” The flooding killed more than 1,700 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and covered as much as one-third of the country at one point, causing damage totaling more than $30 billion, officials say. Large swaths of the country remain under water, with millions living near contaminated or stagnant waters, the U.N. says. The pledges came at a day-long U.N.-backed conference in Geneva Monday aimed to help Pakistan recover.

By JAMEY KEATEN and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

